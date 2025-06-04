Why Meta Stock Popped Today

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 3% through 2:55 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon.

You can thank J.P. Morgan for that.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What J.P. Morgan said about Meta today

Investment bank J.P. Morgan raised its price target on Meta stock 9% this morning, to $735 a share, with an overweight rating, reports Street Insider. According to the analyst, Meta boasts "virtual ownership of the social graph," as well as a "strong competitive moat" that will keep it "an enduring blue chip company ... for the long term."

The company's combination of scale, growth, and profitability combine to create network effects that no other social media company can match, argues the analyst, "and its targeting abilities provide significant value to advertisers." And while Meta's ill-fated decision to rename itself after the metaverse seems to have failed, the company's still got a chance of capitalizing on demand for artificial intelligence services as a new growth driver -- if, that is to say, Meta can catch up with Google and OpenAI.

Is Meta stock a buy?

It's hard to argue with any of the above points -- so I won't. Instead, I'll focus on the critical problem with Meta stock that J.P. Morgan seemed to deemphasize: the stock's high price relative to its growth prospects.

Priced north of 26 times trailing earnings, and with a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio even richer -- more than 30 times -- Meta stock simply costs too much for the 14% long-term earnings growth rate that Wall Street projects for it over the next five years.

While it's certainly possible Meta will outperform expectations and grow faster, at $1.7 trillion in market cap, Meta is pretty gigantic already. One of these days, the law of large numbers is going to catch up to it -- and Meta stock will fall.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,825!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $865,550!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.