Why META Stock Is the AI Play You Didn’t See Coming

There are a number of ways to invest in artificial intelligence, but have you ever considered Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock?

There are clear signs that Meta Platforms is preparing to take the machine learning market by storm. You certainly don’t have to invest in the company now, but don’t be surprised if AI enhances Meta’s growth and evolution as a tech giant this year.

While Meta Platforms showed moderate revenue and user-base growth in 2023’s first quarter, the company’s press release didn’t emphasize machine learning. This might be a deal-breaker if you’re massively bullish on the future of AI technology.

Don’t get the wrong idea, though. Meta Platforms will almost certainly make waves in machine learning in the coming months. You might have to look beyond the company’s press releases, though, to discover the clues.

With that, let’s see what Meta’s been up to and how the company is preparing to delve headfirst into the AI revolution.

Meta Platforms Reveals AI Tech Team Additions

It’s easy to figure out why Meta Platforms is boosting its deployment of AI now. The company is already observing the results of its machine learning usage. Per Yahoo! Finance, time “spent on Instagram went up by 24% since Meta Platforms launched AI-powered Instagram reels.”

In addition, as AI plays a bigger role in Meta Platforms’ social media apps, “Reels monetization is up over 30% on Instagram and over 40% on Facebook on a quarterly basis.”

Thus, it makes perfect sense for Meta Platforms to continue leveraging the power of machine learning. The company recently hired a group of AI technology specialists in Norway, who previously worked for British chip startup Graphcore.

This isn’t just a rumor. Meta Platforms spokesperson Jon Carvill acknowledged that the company “welcomed a number of highly-specialized engineers in Oslo to our infrastructure team at Meta.” Moreover, these specialists will help to “support AI and machine learning at scale in Meta’s data centers.”

META Stock and the New Ad Tools

If you’re still not convinced that META stock provides exposure to AI, check this out. Just recently, Meta Platforms allowed some advertisers to test out Meta’s new “AI Sandbox”. Meta Platforms reportedly intends to expand access to this suite of tools, starting in July.

Don’t be surprised to see embedded ads on Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram apps with generative AI technology. These ads could be “smarter” as they may involve more customized and responsive text and images.

Clearly, Meta Platforms is raising the stakes in the generative AI field with these “AI Sandbox” tools. Meta depends on advertising revenue, and the company has to stay on top of trends in the ad business.

With machine learning enhanced advertisements, Meta Platforms isn’t just following the AI trend – it’s now emerging as a leader and innovator.

META Stock Adds AI Exposure to Your Portfolio

Let’s be clear about one thing. META stock isn’t a pure play on machine learning. Meta Platforms is involved in a number of technology niche markets. Therefore, if you exclusively want exposure to AI, you’ll want to find another company to invest in.

Meta Platforms is definitely involved in machine learning to a certain extent. There’s evidence, as we’ve discovered that Meta is taking AI seriously. So, consider a share position in Meta Platforms if you’re expecting growth in the field of AI.

