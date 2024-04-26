Why META Stock Is a No-Brainer Pick to Profit From the AI Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re certainly not here to tell you what to put in your portfolio. Yet, it’s hard to imagine long-term growth and full diversification without some exposure to artificial intelligence technology. A simple and confident way to achieve this is by owning Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock, which earns an “A” grade today.

Sure, digital advertising is Meta Platforms’ bread and butter. Yet, Meta Platforms is constantly discovering new ways to enhance the users’ experience with the help of AI. It all ties together, as Meta Platforms’ AI innovations can boost the company’s revenue and, therefore, create a better value for the shareholders.

Meta Platforms Takes on ChatGPT

It’s undeniable that OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot got the ball rolling with the machine-learning trend a couple of years ago. However, Meta Platforms is one-upping ChatGPT with a new, powerful AI assistant in 2024.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the newly upgraded Meta AI chatbot as “now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.” Clearly, Zuckerberg is unafraid to directly compete with ChatGPT.

This AI-assistant software is available on Meta Platforms’ Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. It can create image and animations quickly, and can even “update them for users as they type,” according to a FOX Business report.

A separate report from WWD discussed the new Imagine Feature for Whatsapp. It’s powered by AI, of course, and the Imagine Feature can “create, edit, transform and even animate images, turning them into GIFs, in an app they already use.”

Meta Platforms’ Latest AI Model Looks Like a Game Changer

Meta Platforms isn’t just adding AI-enabled features to its social-media apps. The company is also changing the game by developing the latest and greatest in AI-model technology.

Specifically, Meta Platforms recently introduced Llama 3, an AI model – or more precisely, a large language model. TechCrunch published a glowing review of Llama 3:

“The company’s new models, which were trained on 24,000 GPU clusters, perform well across benchmarks that Meta put them up against, besting some rivals’ models that were already in the market… [T]hey are still getting better with time. And work. And a lot of compute.”

That’s a tremendous compliment from the reviewers at TechCrunch, who know a thing or two about LLM technology. We won’t claim that OpenAI and ChatGPT are non-factors at this point, but Llama 3 definitely positions Meta Platforms as an elite developer of next-generation AI technology.

Meta Stock: Add AI Power to Your Portfolio

There’s no need to overthink or over-complicate your investment strategy. If you’re not getting a decent amount of AI-market exposure, you’re doing yourself a major disservice. Adding Meta Platforms shares to your portfolio is a simple way to participate in the AI revolution.

You don’t have to know all of the ins and outs of LLM technology. Just know that Meta Platforms is constantly developing top-tier AI tech for today and tomorrow. Therefore, Meta stock gets an easy “A” grade and is appropriate for most portfolio strategies.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Why META Stock Is a No-Brainer Pick to Profit From the AI Revolution appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.