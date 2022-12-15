Why Meta Platforms Stock Tumbled Today

What happened

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) had a Thursday to forget, as its share price fell by nearly 5% against the 2.5% decline of the S&P 500 index. There were several small-ish news items about the social media giant that weren't particularly positive, hence the sell-off.

So what

The first of these was a comment by Elon Musk, Twitter's owner and an opinionated social media regular with a vast audience. On Wednesday, Musk tweeted a response to a tweet about layoffs at media companies, writing that "Advertising revenue next year will be low industrywide." Since he's the face of Twitter these days, many took this to apply to the social media sector as well, and Meta remains at the top of that heap.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic Ocean, Meta is halting the construction of two data centers in Denmark. Reuters, quoting company spokesman Peter Münster, reported that Meta will instead build a single data center of a new type more suitable for artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities.

The move is also part of Meta's efforts to become a leaner organization. "A significant part of these measures is to shift a larger part of our resources to high-priority growth areas, including a strategic investment in artificial intelligence," Münster said.

Now what

While neither of these developments is a batten-down-the-hatches emergency for Meta shareholders, they add to the general pessimism currently swirling around the stock. Hopefully for its investors, some more-positive news will hit the headlines before we reach the end of 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.