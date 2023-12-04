Why Meta Platforms Stock Slumped on Wednesday

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped Monday morning, falling as much as 3.4%. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 2.39%.

While there's little doubt the general market downdraft added fuel to the decline, the catalyst that sent the social media titan lower was a stock sale by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

A selling spree?

In a regulatory filing that dropped late Friday, the company revealed that a trust that manages stock for Zuckerberg -- and makes charitable and political contributions on his behalf -- had sold 682,000 shares worth roughly $190 million during the past month or so. The stock sale was executed through a series of prearranged trades that played out during November and early December.

This marks the first time Zuckerberg has parted with Meta stock in more than two years. Before this, the most recent sales were made back in November 2021.

Meta Platforms stock has surged so far this year, gaining 170% through the close of trading on Friday, as the company recovered from the devastating impact of the downturn. Advertisers had scaled back on marketing to shore up their financial statements, hitting Meta Platforms hard, since the vast majority of its revenue comes from advertising.

At one point late last year, Meta stock had fallen as much as 75%. This year, however, shares have rebounded, fueled by the economic recovery and excitement about the prospects for artificial intelligence (AI).

Context matters

It's important to put this sale into context. Remember that Zuckerberg received an annual salary of just $1 per year in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the chief executive didn't receive any bonuses, stock awards, or grants as Meta struggled through the downturn.

Furthermore, there are plenty of reasons to sell stock. For example, given the time of year, it's possible these moves are being made in the interest of tax planning, but there are many other reasons to liquidate stock.

Finally, even after these prearranged sales, Zuckerberg continues to hold a whopping 365 million shares of Meta stock worth roughly $118 billion (as of Friday's market close). This shows that this stock sale doesn't reflect any lack of confidence in Meta on Zuckerberg's part.

Nothing to see here, folks -- Meta Platforms stock remains a buy.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms.

