Why Meta Platforms Stock Lagged the Market Today

A simmering regulatory dispute across the Atlantic Ocean put a damper on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Tuesday. The social media giant's shares generally traded sideways during the session as a result, as the S&P 500 index cruised to a gain of 0.6% on the day.

Cut fees or else, warns the E.U.

For years, the 27-country European Union (E.U.) has targeted U.S. tech giants for their reach and power. In the E.U.'s latest attempt at mitigating this, one of its top regulators has warned such companies to trim certain fees for their services.

Specifically, E.U. antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has warned Meta Platforms and its fellow Silicon Valley titan Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to cut fees they recently introduced for certain users. In the former company's case, E.U. users must pay 9.99 euros ($10.87) per month for advertising-free versions of its Facebook and Instagram social media sites. The subscription tier was introduced in order to comply with the E.U.'s relatively strict Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Meta Platforms seems willing to narrow this revenue stream. In reaction to Vestager's move, the company's associate general counsel Tim Lamb said Meta is willing to slice the fee to 5.99 euros ($6.52).

Limited impact at best

Meta Platforms' offer is clearly an opening move aimed at softening the financial blow of a fee reduction as much as possible. As is often the case with such regulatory tussles, there will probably be much back-and-forth until either settlements are agreed with the affected companies, or a regulatory decision is rendered.

Either way, Meta Platforms is hardly dependent on European subscription fees for its business. So I wouldn't expect a huge impact on either its finances or operations, no matter how this story plays out.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2024

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has positions in Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.