Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

What happened

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. By 1:54 p.m. ET the stock was still down 6.4%

The social media titan continues to suffer the consequences of its troubling third-quarter financial results, while an outage on its Instagram platform compounded matters today.

So what

After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter. While revenue fell just 4%, it resulted in a 49% decline in earnings per share.

To add insult to injury, CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemed to downplay the ongoing macroeconomic issues and disappointing financial results, instead doubling down on his metaverse spending. "We expect Reality Labs expenses will increase meaningfully again in 2023," the chief executive said on the conference call to discuss the results. Zuckerberg went even further, saying the company expects Reality Labs' operating losses next year "will grow significantly," with apparently no end in sight.

Investors are right to be concerned. During the first nine months of 2022, Meta's metaverse-centric Reality Labs generated $1.4 billion in revenue, but lost $9.4 billion, the result of heavy spending.

Finally, if Meta wasn't facing enough challenges, reports emerged early Monday that Instagram was down across large swaths of the community. Some users reported that their accounts appeared to be suspended, though some are now back up and running.

Now what

Investors are thus far unimpressed with Meta's heavy spending on the metaverse, with little to show for its troubles. Furthermore, these issues combined with the macroeconomic uncertainty and the ongoing bear market have wreaked havoc on Meta's stock, which has tumbled 73% so far this year.

Still, it's hard to bet against a company with 3.71 billion monthly users and billions of dollars in free cash flow each year. Meta no doubt has the resources to right the ship and weather this storm. For those with patience and a long-term outlook, the stock remains a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.