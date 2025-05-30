Why Is Meta Platforms (META) Up 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Meta Platforms (META). Shares have added about 12.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Meta Platforms due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.17% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Meta Platforms has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Meta Platforms has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Meta Platforms is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Over the past month, F5 Networks (FFIV), a stock from the same industry, has gained 5.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

F5 reported revenues of $731.12 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.3%. EPS of $3.42 for the same period compares with $2.91 a year ago.

For the current quarter, F5 is expected to post earnings of $3.49 per share, indicating a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.4% over the last 30 days.

F5 has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

