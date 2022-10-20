Why Meta Platforms and Pinterest Stocks Slipped Today

What happened

Thursday was hardly a banner day to be invested in social media companies. Some of the top stocks in the sector, including bellwether Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and hobbyist site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), suffered declines on the day. This was largely due to the fallout from an awful quarter reported by one of their more high-profile peers.

So what

Their stumbling social media colleague is Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which reported its third-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday -- and probably wished it hadn't. While its headline numbers weren't bad on paper, concerns about top-line growth weighed heavily on investors.

Snap's revenue inched up by 6% on a year-over-year basis (to $1.13 billion). However, that was the weakest figure in its over five-year history as a publicly traded company. Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit fell by more than half, to $132 million ($0.08 per share) from the year-ago $268 million.

Although both results topped the average analyst expectation of $1.12 billion in revenue and a $0.24 per-share adjusted net loss, they came from a company that had shown powerful growth numbers in the recent past. Investors have grown accustomed to seeing big leaps in revenue, and the current reality is giving them quite a shock.

In after-market trading on Wednesday, Snap traded down by a vertigo-inducing 26%. Thursday wasn't quite that awful, but the stock still slipped by nearly 1%.

Now what

It's clear that, for many social media investors, the writing is on the wall for the Meta Platforms and the Pinterests of this world. There are many social media sites these days, and perhaps these bears believe that the public only has so much time and/or appetite for posting, commenting, tweeting, or pinning.

