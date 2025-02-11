Why Mesa Labs (MLAB) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Mesa Labs (MLAB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this quality control instruments and disposable products maker is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Mesa Labs, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $2.75 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -0.72% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Mesa Labs compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 16.76%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $10.44 per share represents a change of +11.3% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Mesa Labs. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 8.25%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Mesa Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Mesa Labs shares have added 18.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

