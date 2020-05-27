Why Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Spiked 69% Today

Shares of biotech firm Mersana Therapeutics MRSN soared on Wednesday, closing up 69% to $18.19 per share.

Mersana reported positive interim results of an early-stage study of XMT-1536, an antibody-drug conjugate for treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. 10% of patients experienced complete remission after taking XMT-1536, while others achieved a 35% objective response rate. This means they saw tumor reduction by a pre-determined amount.

The drug candidate also has a good safety profile. CEO Anna Protopapas said the drug was “generally well tolerated”

Mersana is planning on reporting additional data from the study in the second half of 2020, which could be another big driver for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.