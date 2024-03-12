Why Meritage Homes (MTH) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Meritage Homes (MTH) closed at $159.92, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 1.91% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Meritage Homes in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.55, indicating a 0.28% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.28 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.72 per share and a revenue of $6.09 billion, representing changes of -11.09% and -0.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meritage Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Right now, Meritage Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Meritage Homes is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.35 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

