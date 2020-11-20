Why Meridian (MRBK) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Meridian Corporation MRBK.

Meridian in Focus

MRBK may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 5.5, its P/S ratio of 0.8, and its decent dividend yield of 2.7%. These factors suggest that Meridian is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that MRBK has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Meridian Bank PE Ratio (TTM)

Meridian Bank pe-ratio-ttm | Meridian Bank Quote

But before you think that Meridian is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 21.3% in the past 30 days, thanks to two upward revisions in the past one month compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push MRBK to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So really, Meridian is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Meridian Bank (MRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.