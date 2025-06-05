Why Is Mercury General (MCY) Up 12% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mercury General (MCY). Shares have added about 12% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mercury General due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Mercury General has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Mercury General has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Mercury General is part of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Over the past month, Allstate (ALL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Allstate reported revenues of $16.8 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.9%. EPS of $3.53 for the same period compares with $5.13 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Allstate is expected to post earnings of $3.20 per share, indicating a change of +98.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.9% over the last 30 days.

Allstate has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.