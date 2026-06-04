Why Is Mercury General (MCY) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mercury General (MCY). Shares have added about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mercury General due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Mercury General Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Premium Rise Y/Y

Mercury General Corporation reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $3.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63%. The bottom line rebounded from a loss of $2.29 incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating revenues in the quarter were $1.5 billion, up 10.5% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.1%. The better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by higher net premiums, favorable investment results, lower catastrophe losses and improved operating expenses.

Operational Update

Net premiums earned climbed 13.2% year over year to $1.4 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. Net investment income, before income taxes, increased 5.1% year over year to $85.6 million, driven primarily by higher average invested assets and cash, along with an improved average yield. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by approximately 3.5%.

Total expenses decreased 15.1% year over year to $1.3 billion, primarily due to lower losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs and interest expenses.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $93 million, lower than $447 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The majority of 2026 catastrophe losses stemmed from the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in California, as well as severe storms in Texas, Oklahoma and California.

The combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — improved 2,990 basis points (bps) year over year to 89.3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95.5. The loss ratio improved 3,090 bps to 64.2, while the expense ratio deteriorated 110 bps to 25.1.

MCY’s Financial Update

Mercury General exited first-quarter 2026 with total assets of $9.8 billion, which were 3.3% above the 2025-end level. As of March 31, 2026, MCY reported a solid cash balance of $1.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 2.7% from the 2025-end level.

Notes payable of $574.6 million inched up 0.2% from the 2025-end level. The debt-to-total capitalization ratio improved 100 basis points year over year to 18.2% as of March 31, 2026.

Shareholder equity was $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, up 7.1% from the 2025-end level. As of March 31, 2026, book value per share was $46.76, up 7.2% from the 2025-end level.

Dividend Update

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 31.75 cents per share, payable on June 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 11.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 33.33% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Mercury General has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Mercury General has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Mercury General belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Selective Insurance (SIGI), has gained 3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Selective Insurance reported revenues of $1.37 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.4%. EPS of $1.69 for the same period compares with $1.76 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Selective Insurance is expected to post earnings of $1.69 per share, indicating a change of +29% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.7% over the last 30 days.

Selective Insurance has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.