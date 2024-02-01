Why Merck Stock Rocketed Nearly 5% Skyward Today

Veteran healthcare company Merck (NYSE: MRK) was looking very healthy on the stock market Thursday. Its shares gained 4.6% in value across the day, following the publication of quarterly results that featured a surprise on the bottom line. That gain was notably higher than the 1.3% advance recorded by the S&P 500 index.

Fourth-quarter results were published, and...

Before market open, Merck took the wraps off both its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.

For the former period, the global company's total sales came in at $14.6 billion, 6% higher year over year. Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net profit squeaked into the black at $66 million ($0.03); however, this was well down from the over $1.2 billion it earned in the same quarter of 2022.

Despite the steep bottom-line decline, analysts were expecting a notably less encouraging figure. On average, they were modeling an $0.11-per-share adjusted net loss. Revenue also topped expectations, with the consensus pundit estimate sitting just under $14.5 billion.

Merck did particularly well with its top drug, cancer treatment Keytruda. Its sales climbed 21% higher to over $6 billion, comprising nearly half of the company's total revenue.

There's more where that came from

Merck also proffered full-year 2024 guidance. The healthcare mainstay said it expects to book $62.7 billion to $64.2 billion in total sales, filtering down into an adjusted, per-share net income figure of $8.44 to $8.59. The latter compares favorably to the average analyst projection of $8.42 per share, while those prognosticators are anticipating a top line of $63.5 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Merck right now?

Before you buy stock in Merck, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Merck wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.