Why Mercantile Bank (MBWM) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mercantile Bank (MBWM) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 2.23% so far this year. The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan is paying out a dividend of $0.38 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.34% compared to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 3.28% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.49%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.33%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Mercantile Bank's current payout ratio is 29%, meaning it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MBWM is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.23 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.09%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, MBWM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

