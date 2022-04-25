Why MercadoLibre's Stock Jumped Today

What happened

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shareholders beat the market on Monday as the stock gained 6% by 3 p.m. ET, compared to a slight drop in the S&P 500. The boost removed just a small piece of the e-commerce giant's recent losses. It remains in deeply negative territory so far in 2022.

However, investors appear to be gaining more confidence in its business ahead of major financial announcements on the way.

So what

Analysts at Morgan Stanley issued a positive note on MercadoLibre's business ahead of its upcoming earnings report. The Latin American e-commerce giant in late February noted solid growth through late 2021, with sales volumes spiking 32% in the fiscal fourth quarter after accounting for currency exchange swings .

Morgan Stanley sees that good news carrying through into the fiscal first quarter and expects earnings to slightly outperform most Wall Street expectations. The investing firm reiterated its buy rating on MercadoLibre's stock, helping set the stage for its positive move on Monday .

Now what

Some investors see good reasons to like the stock today, including the company's opportunity for market share growth as it capitalizes on recent investments into its delivery network.

Shares could see more volatility around Amazon's upcoming earnings report, set for Thursday, April 28. The e-commerce giant's demand trends will show whether consumers are still shopping online enthusiastically even as the threat from the pandemic faded in early 2022.

But the key test of the optimism that sent MercadoLibre shares higher today will be its upcoming earnings report in early May. Follow that announcement for the company's latest sales-volume trends and management's updated outlook for the rest of fiscal 2022.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns Amazon. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.