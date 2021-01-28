Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) jumped on Thursday, closing the trading day up 7.3%.

The growth stock's gain is likely due to a combination of a bullish overall market on Thursday and a recent price-target increase for the stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Highlighting the upbeat day in the overall market on Thursday, the S&P 500 rose about 1%. Many growth stocks like MercadoLibre saw their shares rise even more sharply.

Also potentially helping the stock was a recent analyst upgrade. On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar increased his 12-month price target for the stock from $1,530 to $2,200. Supporting his buy rating, he said the company is well positioned to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery.

But another analyst wasn't quite as bullish this week. Richard Cathcart of BBI downgraded his rating from outperform to neutral and gave the stock a $2,000 12-month target. That is still above the stock's $1,845 price as of this writing.

Now what

MercadoLibre has seen its revenue surge in recent quarters. In the third quarter of 2020, revenue soared 85% year over year in U.S. dollars and nearly 150% year over year on a currency-neutral basis. Growth in the quarter was fueled by a 92.2% year-over-year increase in unique active users and a more than doubling of items sold over the same time frame.

Investors will look for more strong momentum when the company reports its fourth-quarter results in early February.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.