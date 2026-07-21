Why MercadoLibre Credit Cards Are Becoming a Powerful Growth Engine

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI continues to deepen its ecosystem integration through its credit card business, which is emerging as a central driver of user engagement. During the first quarter of 2026, the company issued 2.7 million credit cards, expanding its credit card portfolio by 104% year over year to $6.6 billion. This growth brought credit card balances to 46% of the total credit portfolio, up from 42% in the prior-year period. Total payment volume for credit cards surged 90% year over year, while monthly active users increased 68%.



The credit card plays a strategic role in converting marketplace-only buyers into active fintech participants. Management emphasizes that this product strengthens the cross-sell flywheel by lifting marketplace conversion rates, boosting gross merchandise volume per user and increasing overall transaction frequency across the platform. Rich proprietary data from marketplace interactions allows the firm to enhance underwriting precision continuously. As a result, credit asset quality improved as the card’s 15-90-day non-performing loan ratio declined by 80 basis points year over year.



In Brazil, older cardholder cohorts are maturing steadily, helping offset the initial margin dilution associated with rapid card expansion. Based on predictable payback periods and solid credit performance, MercadoLibre is expanding credit card issuance in Mexico and scaling early-stage efforts in Argentina. By combining high consumer engagement with refined risk models, the credit card operation proves that fintech expansion directly reinforces core marketplace performance.

What the Latest Metrics Say About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, which competes with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Sea Limited SE, has seen its shares tumble 15% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.5% decline. While Amazon shares have jumped 6.6%, Sea Limited has fallen 14% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, MercadoLibre's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 35.89, higher than the industry’s ratio of 21.92. The stock is also trading above its 12-month median level of 34.46.



MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to Amazon (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 26.08) and Sea Limited (21.16).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MercadoLibre’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 39.7% and 4.1%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 26.6% rise in sales and 44.4% growth in earnings.



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MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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