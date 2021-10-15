Why Meme Stock and Bitcoin Mining Play LM Funding America (LMFA) Is Flying Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news concerning the company.

Source: Mark Agnor / Shutterstock.com

Meme traders love LMFA stock and their influence is likely helping shares rise higher today. The stock is seeing heavy trading with some 54 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only around 906,000 shares.

While it’s true that LMFA stock is a favorite of meme traders, it’s not just their actions pushing it higher today. We’ve also got to take into account the rising price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), which the company has plans to start mining next year through its new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting.

Bitcoin has been doing well lately with the price of the digital tokens steadily climbing higher. That continues today with a major spike in value that has the crypto trading above $61,400 per token. This has it incredibly close to breaking its all-time high of $64,863.10.

Of course, traders will want to be careful about investing in LMFA stock. First off, the company is firmly in the penny range with shares trading at arounf $4.70 each and a market cap of $25.459 million.

Then you have to factor in its status as a crypto mining play. While crypto is on the rise now, we saw a major drop earlier this year that sent BTC down to about $30,000 per token. If something similar happens again, it could pull down crypto mining stocks at the same time.

LMFA stock was up 37.9% as of Friday afternoon.

Investors looking for more stock market news are in luck!

We’ve got everything traders need to know about for Friday with our recent market coverage. Among that is the latest news concerning Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV), Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), and new CoinList Seed projects to watch. You can get all of those details from the following links!

More Stock Market News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post Why Meme Stock and Bitcoin Mining Play LM Funding America (LMFA) Is Flying Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.