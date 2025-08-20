Why Medtronic Stock Raced Higher Today

Key Points Investors traded out of the company the previous day following its latest earnings release.

The stock came roaring back on Hump Day, however.

10 stocks we like better than Medtronic ›

A clutch of post-earnings price target increases by analysts helped raise Medtronic's (NYSE: MDT) stock at a healthy rate on Wednesday. The sturdy medical device specialist's shares rose by almost 4% on the day as a consequence, a rate that looked especially good next to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.2% drop.

Healthy raises

Following a trend that began Tuesday after Medtronic published its first quarter of fiscal 2026 figures. The company posted revenue growth of 8% (to almost $8.6 billion), and improved non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net income by 2% to slightly over $1.6 billion. Both headline numbers beat the consensus analyst estimates, albeit not by much.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The market, which collectively loves a crushing beat on analyst estimates, basically shrugged at this. Many investors traded out of Medtronic that day.

The sun was shining brighter on Wednesday thanks to that series of price target bumps. By my count, seven analysts tracking the stock upped their fair-value assessments. Among these were pundits at such financial industry heavyweights as Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and international bank UBS.

Positive moves from cautious pundits

I should note that in all cases, those price target raises were incremental. Nevertheless, the raising analysts frequently sounded bullish notes on Medtronic's prospects. One example was Leerink Partners' Mike Kratky, who only added $1 per share for a new level of $111, but maintained his outperform (read: buy) recommendation.

According to reports, Kratky praised several elements of the company's operations, particularly its cardiac ablation solutions unit. Less positively, the analyst wrote that Medtronic suffered from weakness in its domestic sales.

Should you invest $1,000 in Medtronic right now?

Before you buy stock in Medtronic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Medtronic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,588!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Medtronic and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $75 calls on Medtronic and short January 2026 $85 calls on Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.