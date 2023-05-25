Why Medtronic Stock Is Sinking Today

What happened

Shares of the medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) were down by 5% on heavy volume as of 10:53 a.m. ET Thursday. The big loss came after the company reported its 2023 fourth-quarter results ahead of the opening bell today.

Although Medtronic topped Wall Street's consensus forecasts for the three-month period, investors appear to be reacting negatively to the company's financial guidance. Management announced its 2024 outlook as part of today's fourth-quarter report.

So what

Turning to the specifics, management said that it expects fiscal-year 2024 organic revenue growth between 4% and 4.5%. Wall Street's midpoint estimate, by contrast, stood at a modestly higher 4.88% prior to today's guidance.

What's weighing on Medtronic's outlook? Management blamed a stubbornly strong dollar and persistently high inflation for this softer-than-expected financial guidance. To counteract these headwinds, management said it is "taking measures to reduce costs across the company ... ."

Now what

Is Medtronic's stock a buy on this dip? I think so. The company's softer guidance is the result of macro headwinds, not an issue with its core operating segments. In fact, the business is performing well overall.

Speaking to this point, it recently scored Food and Drug Administration approval for the MiniMed 780G insulin pump system, and announced a collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia to accelerate the introduction of artificial intelligence into healthcare. So, all things considered, this top healthcare company will more than likely be able to overcome these unfavorable dynamics.

10 stocks we like better than Medtronic

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Medtronic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.