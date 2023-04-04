Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Slumped Today

What happened

Hardly for the first time in its recent history, on Tuesday, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) had a down session in the stock market. The share price of the specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) wilted by 0.5%, a decline that was essentially in line with the fall of the S&P 500 index on the day. Lingering bearish sentiment combined with an analyst's target price cut to sap investors' enthusiasm for the stock.

So what

Already under siege from determined short-sellers, Medical Properties Trust probably didn't need a prognosticator's price target trim, modest as it was. That's what it got, however, from KeyBanc's Austin Wurschmidt. Early Tuesday morning, he shaved $1 off his price target to land at a new figure of $15 per share. But he maintained his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the shares.

It wasn't immediately clear why Wurschmidt made the change. It did, however, track with several other analysts' modifications in recent weeks.

Most notably, in mid-March, Bank of America Securities prognosticator Joshua Dennerlein downgraded his recommendation on the REIT to neutral from buy. He hasn't yet rediscovered his inner bull on the stock.

Now what

The two major factors keeping investors away from Medical Properties Trust are the persistence of those short-sellers (in fact, the REIT recently sued a major one, Viceroy Research), and the recent upheavals in the banking sector. The latter affects all REITs, as they are constantly in need of financing on advantageous terms, and often rely on banks to provide them with the capital they need to acquire and maintain their properties.

10 stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Medical Properties Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.