Why McCormick Stock Jumped Today

Shares of flavorings and spices leader McCormick (NYSE: MKC) were up 4% as of 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

McCormick delighted the market after reporting its second-quarter earnings, delivering $0.69 in earnings per share (EPS) compared to analysts' expectations of $0.59. The company's sales slipped by 1%, but its revenue was better than expected, with its flavor solutions segment selling to a food service industry that has seen tightened consumer spending so far in 2024.

McCormick continues to turn things around

The company is starting to see some signs of improvement across its margin profile following a brutal two-year stretch of high inflation.

Rising input costs due to inflation meant that the company had to play catch-up as it renegotiated higher prices in contracts with its retailing customers. With McCormick's gross profit margin rising for the fourth consecutive quarter -- after rising another 60 basis points in the second quarter -- the company continues to inch closer to its normal margins from three years ago.

Back-to-back quarters of 19% EPS growth show that management is delivering on the promises made in its initiatives for global operating effectiveness and comprehensive improvement. It could take time to see markedly higher sales growth. But having already raised its prices by 8% in 2023, and with U.S. restaurant volumes expected to be flat in 2024, McCormick is positioned to rebound when the economy improves.

A price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.8 means McCormick could prove to be a blue chip stock trading at a fair price. The company would be trading at a below-market valuation of 21 times earnings if it can return to the 13.5% net profit margins it averaged prior to the high inflation of 2022 and 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in McCormick right now?

Before you buy stock in McCormick, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and McCormick wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $774,526!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 24, 2024

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in McCormick. The Motley Fool recommends McCormick. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.