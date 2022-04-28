Why MaxLinear Stock Popped 20% on Thursday

What happened

Shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) jumped as much as 20% on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings. Shares are up 10.5% as of 12:37 p.m. ET.

So what

After the market close on April 27, MaxLinear put out its Q1 2022 earnings report. Net revenue was $264 million, up 26% year over year, and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1, up from $0.55 a year ago. Both numbers slightly beat the consensus analyst estimates heading into the report, which is why investors decided to bid up the stock today.

MaxLinear is a leading provider of different integrated circuits that go into electronic and internet-connected devices. Right now, the highlight of its business is Wi-Fi components, which management thinks can double in 2022. In 2023, MaxLinear expects Wi-Fi revenue to reach over $200 million. Over the longer term, the next generation Wi-Fi 7 standards should open up even more growth opportunities for MaxLinear within this industry.

Looking to the next quarter, MaxLinear expects revenue of $275 million to $285 million in the period and non-GAAP gross margins of 61% to 63%.

Now what

Over the last 12 months, MaxLinear has generated $103.5 million in operating income. Compared to a market cap of $3.75 billion, that gives the stock a price-to-operating income (P/OI) ratio of 36. This is not cheap, even though the stock is down 35% year to date (YTD).

MaxLinear can be a nice small-cap electronics company for your portfolio. But in order to perform well given its current P/OI ratio, revenue and profits need to continue growing at a 20%+ annual rate.

10 stocks we like better than MaxLinear

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MaxLinear wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.