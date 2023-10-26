Why MaxLinear Stock Is Plummeting Today

MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) stock is getting crushed Thursday on the heels of the company's recent earnings report trading. The semiconductor specialist's share price was down 20.5% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

MaxLinear published third-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, posting sales and earnings performance that fell far short of the market's expectations. The company also received a ratings downgrade from a high-profile analyst firm. After the underwhelming results and negative analyst coverage, the company's stock is seeing big sell-offs today.

What's driving the big sell-off for MaxLinear stock?

MaxLinear reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.02 on sales of $135.5 million. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had guided for the company to record adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $139.77 million. The company's revenue was down 52.6% year over year in the quarter, and management noted that it was continuing to see relatively weak demand and headwinds stemming from high inventory levels.

For the fourth quarter, management is guiding for sales to come in between $115 million and $135 million. On a sequential basis, the midpoint of its target range suggests a roughly 7.7% sales decline. Compared to last year's fourth-quarter performance, the midpoint of the company's sales guidance suggests a 57% decline from the $290.6 million in sales that the business posted in Q4 last year.

Following the uninspiring performance and guidance, a Roth Capital analyst lowered the firm's rating on the stock from buy to neutral. All in all, the last day has delivered a slew of concerning news for MaxLinear shareholders.

Is now the time to buy MaxLinear stock?

MaxLinear stock is now down 57% across 2023's trading. The company's valuation has been pushed down to levels that look cheap by some metrics, but it's hard to get excited about the business right now.

Even though MaxLinear trades at just 12 times this year's expected earnings and roughly 1.7 times expected sales, business performance appears to be in free fall. The semiconductor industry tends to be highly cyclical, as does the connectivity and communication chip niche that the company specializes in, but the scope of the recent sales declines and the commentary indicating that inventory headwinds could continue for longer than anticipated paint a discouraging picture.

10 stocks we like better than MaxLinear

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MaxLinear wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.