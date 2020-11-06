Markets
MAXR

Why Maxar Stock Tanked Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) have tanked today, down by 25% as of 1:30 p.m. EST, after the company reported third-quarter earnings with top-line results that missed the market's expectations.

So what

Revenue in the third quarter was $436 million, versus the consensus estimate of $453.7 million. That resulted in earnings per share of $1.32. The space technology company experienced weakness in its Earth Intelligence segment, which saw revenue decline by 3%. That business provides satellite imagery and analytics to customers. The Space Infrastructure segment grew by 12%.

Satellite orbiting the Earth

Image source: Getty Images.

"Our results this quarter further reflect progress on our multi-year strategy to position Maxar for sustained revenue, profit and cash flow growth," CEO Dan Jablonsky said in a statement. "We are executing well against our strategic priorities for the year while continuing to respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on the protection of the health and safety of our team members, families, customers and communities."

Now what

Maxar tweaked its outlook for 2020. Earth Intelligence revenue this year is now expected to be roughly flat, compared with the previous expectation of growth that would be flat to the low single digits. Space Infrastructure revenue is also forecast to be about flat, versus the previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth.

But the company reaffirmed its forecast for consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which should be $415 million to $445 million. Maxar tightened the range for its operating cash flow forecast, which is now expected to be $200 million to $250 million this year.

10 stocks we like better than Maxar Technologies Ltd.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Maxar Technologies Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAXR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular