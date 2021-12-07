Why Matterport Stock Jumped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of spacial data company Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) jumped as much as 14.3% on Tuesday as growth stocks popped across the market. At 1:50 p.m. ET today, shares were still up 11.3% and have been holding steady for the last few hours.

So what

The biggest driver of Matterport's stock today is a recovery in growth stocks. After selling off for the last week, we are seeing a sharp bounce back today. But you can see below that the stock still isn't back to where it was late in November.

MTTR data by YCharts.

Stocks fell on worry that the economy would slow or inflation would increase, but that concern isn't driving the market today, so shares have reversed course.

A Matterport view of a building. Image source: Matterport.

Now what

Moves like today are part of the long-term volatility of owning growth stocks. The market can swing wildly depending on how investors are viewing interest rates or the growth prospects for companies over the next 5 to 10 years. In Matterport's case, nothing has changed about the investment thesis since the company hit the public market, so I see no reason to do anything more than keep an eye on the company's long-term prospects. As long as more people keep using the platform, and capabilities on Matterport improve, this is a stock I want to own. And I'm certainly not a seller today.

10 stocks we like better than Matterport, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Matterport, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of Matterport, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Matterport, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.