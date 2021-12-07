Why Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Could Be Worth Watching

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$94.03 and falling to the lows of US$78.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Matson's current trading price of US$85.53 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Matson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Matson?

Good news, investors! Matson is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $123.11, but it is currently trading at US$85.53 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Matson’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Matson?

NYSE:MATX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Matson, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MATX is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MATX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MATX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Matson as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Matson (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Matson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.