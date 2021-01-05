Why Matinas BioPharma Holdings Shot Almost 28% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of clinical-stage company Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT: MTNB) increased a robust 27.9% on Monday, following news that it won a crucial nod from the Food and Drug Administration.

So what

Matinas said Monday that it received conditional approval from the FDA for the brand name of its leading pipeline drug, MAT9001/Lypdiso. That name has also been accepted via a notice of allowance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, paving the way for Lypdiso to become a registered trademark for the company.

Image source: Getty Images.

Brand names are crucial for biotechs, as they can very effectively stamp a product onto a consumer's memory and dramatically raise product awareness. Some of the better-named products have been hits due to both their effects and branding -- Pfizer's Viagra is one of numerous examples.

Matinas pointed out that a request for proprietary name review and final approval of Lypdiso is going to be included when the company formally submits its new drug application for the medication.

Now what

MAT9001/Lypdiso is an omega-3 fatty acid-based drug that treats cardiovascular disorders. It thus rivals the immensely popular Vascepa from Amarin. Matinas feels its product is superior and "set to become the most effective omega-3 therapy."

This is currently being put to the test in the second of two studies pitting MAT9001 against Vascepa. Data from the study is expected at some point this quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Matinas Biopharma Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Matinas Biopharma wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.