Why Is Matador (MTDR) Up 16.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Matador Resources (MTDR). Shares have added about 16.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Matador due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Matador Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises '24 Output Guidance

Matador Resources Company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $1.86.

Total revenues of $899.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $839 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $772.3 million.

The strong third-quarter results were driven by Matador’s high total production volume and a decrease in the total operating expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE).

Upstream Business in Q3

Since MTDR is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities, the fate of its overall business primarily depends on the oil and gas pricing scenario. Most of Matador’s production comprises oil (58.5% of total production in the third quarter), making this commodity’s price the prime factor in determining the company’s earnings.

Matador achieved a record average daily oil production in the third quarter of 2024, surpassing its anticipated average by 3%.

Let us take a look at Matador’s average commodity sales price, along with production.

Average Sales Price of Commodities

MTDR reported average sales price for oil (without realized derivatives) at $75.67 per barrel, down from $82.49 a year ago. The commodity price was also lower than our projection of $78.96 per barrel. The price of natural gas was $1.83 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), down from $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. It was also below our estimate of $2.17 Mcf.

Increasing Production

Matador reported oil production of 100,315 barrels per day (B/D), up from 77,529 B/D in the prior-year quarter. The figure also beat our estimate of 97,345 B/D. Natural gas production was recorded at 427 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/D), up from 345.4 MMcf/D recorded a year ago. The reported figure also outpaced our estimate of 400.5 MMcf/D.

The rise in total average production can be attributed to stronger-than-expected initial output from new wells drilled by Matador in the third quarter, along with the consistent strong performance of existing wells. This includes the 21 gross (19 net) Dagger Lake South wells, acquired through the Advance acquisition in 2023, brought online in the second quarter of 2024.

Total oil equivalent production in the third quarter was 171,480 BOE/D, which surged from the year-ago quarter’s level of 135,096 BOE/D. The figure was also above our projection of 164,094.7 BOE/D.

Operating Expenses

MTDR’s plant and other midstream services’ operating expenses increased to $2.77 per BOE from the year-earlier level of $2.48. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $2.48.

Lease operating costs increased to $5.50 per BOE from $5.34 a year ago. Our projection for the metric was pinned at $5.44 per BOE. However, production taxes, transportation and processing costs decreased to $4.61 per BOE from $5.77 in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses per BOE were $30.09, lower than the prior-year figure of $31.65 and below our estimate of $31.95.

Balance Sheet & Capital Spending

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Matador had cash and restricted cash of $77.02 million, and a long-term debt of $3,596.2 million. The company spent $293.7 million for the drilling, completion and equipment of wells in the third quarter.

Outlook

For 2024, Matador raised its guidance for average daily oil equivalent production to 167,500-172,500 BOE/d. This implies a 6% increase from the previous projection. The company has narrowed its full-year 2024 lease operating expenses guidance to $5.55-$5.75 per BOE from the previously anticipated range of $5.25-$5.75.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.87% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Matador has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Matador has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.