Why MasterCard (MA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

MasterCard (MA) closed at $511.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The stock of processor of debit and credit card payments has risen by 3.25% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MasterCard in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect MasterCard to post earnings of $4.4 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.96%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.29 billion, indicating a 14.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.52 per share and a revenue of $36.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.76% and +12.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% upward. MasterCard presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MasterCard currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.14.

Meanwhile, MA's PEG ratio is currently 1.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.