Why Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$396 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$355. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Mastercard's current trading price of US$366 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mastercard’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Mastercard?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18.13% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Mastercard today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $309.40, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Mastercard’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Mastercard?

NYSE:MA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Mastercard's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 93%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mastercard, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Mastercard, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

