Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

What happened

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday.

Masimo's results were actually pretty good. The company reported revenue of $327.6 million, up 11% year over year. It generated adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share in the fourth quarter. Both results beat consensus Wall Street estimates.

However, investors were not happy at all about Masimo's other big news in its fourth-quarter update. The company announced that it plans to acquire Sound United for $1.025 billion.

So what

The skepticism about the decision to buy Sound United isn't surprising. Sound United is a consumer technology company that doesn't focus on healthcare. That doesn't appear to be a great fit.

But Masimo CEO Joe Kiani defended the reasoning behind the acquisition. He stated in Masimo's press release, "We see significant opportunities to cross-leverage technologies, bringing Masimo's clinically superior solutions into the home and on-the-go as well as bringing Sound United's premium technologies into the hospital to advance our hospital automation connectivity and cloud-based technologies."

In particular, Kiani thinks that the Sound United deal will help accelerate the adoption of Masimo's healthcare-focused wearables and its home-based telemedicine products.

Now what

After Masimo's huge sell-off today, can the healthcare stock rebound? Probably so. The Sound United acquisition will boost Masimo's earnings right out of the gate. But some investors could wait to see how well the integration with Sound United goes before their confidence in Masimo is restored.

10 stocks we like better than Masimo

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Masimo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Masimo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.