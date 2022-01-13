Why Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Could Be Worth Watching

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Masco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Masco?

According to my valuation model, Masco seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Masco today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $81.90, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Masco’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Masco generate?

NYSE:MAS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Masco's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MAS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MAS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Masco and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Masco, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

