Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $50.03, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 22.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 16.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marvell Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.61, showcasing a 154.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.88 billion, showing a 61.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $8.29 billion, which would represent changes of +75.8% and +43.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.59% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.5. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.27.

It's also important to note that MRVL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

