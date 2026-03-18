Why Marvell (MRVL) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Marvell Technology's (MRVL) international operations during the quarter that concluded in January 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this chipmaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into MRVL's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.22 billion, showing rise of 22.1%. We will now explore the breakdown of MRVL's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in MRVL's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $838.9 million came from China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 37.8%. This represented a surprise of -9.16% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $923.52 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $838.7 million, or 40.4%, and $732.8 million, or 40.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Taiwan generated $469.9 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 21.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +49.89% compared to the $313.49 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Taiwan accounted for $318.9 million (15.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $281.1 million (15.5%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Marvell will post revenues of $2.4 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 26.8% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from China and Taiwan to this revenue are 41.5%, and 14.1%, translating into $997.26 million, and $338.52 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $10.76 billion in total revenue, up 31.3% from the previous year. Revenues from China and Taiwan are expected to constitute 46.8% ($5.03 billion), and 16.1% ($1.73 billion) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Marvell. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, Marvell holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Marvell Technology's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 14.9%, against a downturn of 1.8% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Marvell among its entities, has depreciated by 0.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 3.6% versus the S&P 500's 0.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 0.5% over the same period.

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Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.