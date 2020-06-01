Why Marriott International's Shares Popped as Much as 8.1% on Monday

What happened

Shares of Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) jumped as much as 8.1% in trading Monday after relatively bullish statements about demand. Shares of the consumer discretionary stock were up 7.3% at 3:15 p.m. EDT and seemed to be holding their gains for the day.

So what

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson said today that the company has reopened all of its hotels in China and is starting to see demand pick up in the U.S. Occupancy in China is still only 40%, but that's up from 7% to 8% in February when the economy was shutting down there.

In the U.S., he said, hotels that are open are seeing occupancy pick up and have now passed 20% occupancy. In April, the company saw a 12% occupancy rate in North America, so the improvement is accelerating.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Occupancy below 50% isn't enough to sustain hotels, but trends are pointing in the right direction, and that was enough to push the stock higher today. China could be a preview of what happens in the U.S. because the economy is already opening up there and the U.S. is starting to ease restrictions brought on by COVID-19. For today, investors are betting on a Marriott recovery, but keep in mind that a spike in COVID-19 cases could derail the improvement we're seeing, so investors should expect volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Marriott International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Marriott International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.