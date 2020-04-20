Markets
MAR

Why Marriott International Stock Was Down Over 5% Today

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) were 5.3% lower at the close of trading Monday as pricing for West Texas Intermediate crude oil collapsed and plunged into negative territory for the first time ever, suggesting travel, lodging, and resort operators would be in for especially difficult times.

So what

The North American hotel industry has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, with occupancy rates falling to about 10%.

Marriott hotel sign

Image source: Marriott International.

Marriott is one of the weaker players, and it has been forced to furlough tens of thousands of workers and suspend its dividend. It had a $4.5 billion revolving credit facility, of which it had drawn down about $2.5 billion, but also entered into a new short-term $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. CEO Arne Sorenson cut his salary to zero as the company struggles to survive the industry downturn.

Now what

Approximately 25% of Marriott's 7,300 hotels are temporarily closed, and the hotelier expects it will have to close more. 

It says performance is going to degrade further and expects to report that RevPAR (or revenue per available room, an important industry metric) will fall 60% worldwide for March.

Marriott says that until the spread of COVID-19 moderates and the government lifts travel restrictions, it does not see any road toward improvement.

10 stocks we like better than Marriott International
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Marriott International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular