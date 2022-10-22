Why Marqeta Stock Was Up 11.7% This Week

What happened

There have been a lot of down weeks for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) this year, but this week was not one of them. The fintech climbed 11.7% for the week, from $6.50 per share at the market close last Friday to $7.26 per share at the market close on Thursday, Oct. 20. It remains down about 59% year to date. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up about 2.2% over that same time frame, while the Nasdaq was up 3.2%.

So what

There was nothing specific to Marqeta -- a company providing the digital infrastructure that allows customers to issue their own payment cards -- that drove its stock price higher this week. Rather, it was a variety of external factors.

The entire market jumped on Monday, when British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt effectively scrapped now-former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's proposed tax cuts, sending the pound higher. Later in the week, Truss resigned, and the market spiked again.

Marqeta also may have gotten a boost when Block -- its largest customer -- launched a new product for its Square merchants that lets retailers check out customers and conduct other services from the retail floor or curbside. It is designed to serve more customers and boost sales just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Finally, Marqeta caught some tailwinds from some better-than-expected bank earnings. Bank of America, Bank of New York, and Goldman Sachs all posted earnings that beat estimates this week. That improved investor sentiment as bank earnings are seen as a marker for the state of the economy and showed it was not as bad as many anticipated.

Now what

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri stated that on Monday, Oct. 24, Marqeta is slated to speak in the "Announcement" track at the Money2020 conference, reported The Fly. Katri also cited that a Block executive in charge of business strategy and partnerships will be in attendance. Block's contract is due for renewal in 2024. The presentation may have nothing to do with that, but it might be worth tracking to see what news, if any, comes out of it.

Also on the near horizon is Marqeta's quarterly earnings report, which comes out on Nov. 9. Marqeta has been able to boost revenue, but watch to see whether the macroeconomic environment has had a greater impact.

Also, in the last quarterly report, founder and CEO Jason Gardner announced that he was stepping down to make way for someone to take the company to the next level. It will be interesting to see whether there are any updates on that front.

10 stocks we like better than Marqeta, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Marqeta, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc. and Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool recommends Marqeta, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.