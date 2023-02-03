Why Marqeta Stock Rose 8% This Week

What happened

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) had a good week: Its share price jumped 8% from last Friday's close through the closing bell on Thursday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Marqeta is up about 19% year to date as of Thursday's close.

Overall, Marqeta beat the markets, as the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 5% this week as of Thursday's close.

So what

Marqeta made some news this week, and the market seemed to like what it heard. The big news is that the payments fintech, which provides the technology platform that allows businesses to create and manage payment programs, hired a new CEO.

The business tapped Simon Khalaf as its new CEO. He will replace founder Jason Gardner, who announced last August that he would be stepping down to let a new hand lead the next phase of growth. Khalaf is an internal hire; he had been Marqeta's chief product officer since June 2022.

Before joining Marqeta, Khalaf had 30 years of experience as a technology executive and entrepreneur, with four different stints as a CEO, including one at Flurry before it was bought by Yahoo. He has also held senior executive positions at Twilio, Verizon, Yahoo, and Novell. Gardner will now serve as executive chairman of the board.

It was indeed big news for the company, which has been growing rapidly. But the stock price was down some 64% in 2022 because it had been overpriced, and the business remains unprofitable and has high expenses. Investors are also concerned about overreliance on one customer, Block, which accounts for the bulk of Marqeta's revenue.

The other big news is that Marqeta announced plans to acquire Power Finance, a credit card program management platform. This is Marqeta's first acquisition, and it's due to close this quarter. Power Finance offers a cloud-based platform that helps other companies manage their credit card programs, and Khalaf said it will enhance Marqeta's platform.

Now what

Marqeta reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on February 28, so keep an eye out to see if the company maintains its growth momentum. In the third quarter, it grew revenue by 46% and gross profit by 36% year over year but had a 16% greater net loss due to higher expenses.

We'll also be alert for news on Marqeta extending its relationship with Block. Its contract with Block for the Cash App expires in March 2024, and its contract for Block's Square Card expires in December 2024.

Marqeta has some big long-term growth potential, but before investing in it, I'd wait for news on Block. We also need to see if the company can continue to broaden the revenue base and move closer to profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Marqeta

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Marqeta wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block and Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends Marqeta and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.