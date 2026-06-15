Why Is Marmaxx Driving Consistent Growth for The TJX Companies?

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX continues to benefit from the strength of its Marmaxx division, thanks to the segment’s value-focused merchandising model and the ability to quickly adapt to changing consumer preferences. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the Marmaxx business — which includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra — delivered 6% comparable sales growth, while net sales increased 7% to $8.65 billion. Segment profit rose to $1.27 billion from $1.11 billion in the year-ago period.



Marmaxx’s momentum has been broad-based, with multiple merchandise categories contributing to the strong performance. Rather than depending on a few standout areas, TJX benefits from the flexibility of the off-price model, which allows it to devote more space and attention to stronger categories while pulling back on weaker ones. The company’s rapid inventory turns and close coordination among the buying, planning and allocation teams allow it to react quickly to changing trends and keep assortments fresh.



Another encouraging aspect has been the breadth of demand. Marmaxx delivered healthy growth across both apparel and home categories, with comparable sales strength evident across geographic regions and income demographics. Executives noted healthy transaction growth and a higher average basket size, indicating that shoppers continue to embrace the division’s combination of brands, fashion and value.



Consumers continue to respond to Marmaxx’s combination of recognizable brands, fashion and compelling value. Coupled with the division’s ability to quickly capitalize on emerging trends, these strengths have enabled Marmaxx to remain a major contributor to The TJX Companies’ consistent operating performance and sustained momentum.

TJX and Its Peers Continue to Benefit From Off-Price Momentum

Ross Stores ROST similarly achieved outstanding growth by successfully executing its off-price model. Driven by robust customer traffic, Ross Stores delivered a stellar 17% comparable store sales increase in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This upward trajectory reflects widespread momentum across multiple demographic groups. By delivering compelling product value and an upgraded shopping experience, Ross Stores effectively expanded its customer base to ensure consistent top-line growth.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL has also been benefiting from the strength of the off-price model. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Burlington Stores reported 6% comparable store sales growth and a 14% increase in sales, supported by consumers' continued focus on value. Disciplined inventory management, faster inventory turns and an ability to chase trends have enabled Burlington Stores to maintain strong momentum and deliver consistent growth.

TJX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of The TJX Companies have gained 12.1% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 0.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, TJX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45X, down from the industry’s average of 32.24X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of 9.3% and 9.7%, respectively.



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TJX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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