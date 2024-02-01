Why Market's Reaction was Muted as Powell Dashed Hopes for March Rate Cut

So now we know, kind of. Yesterday, in the press conference following the January meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Fed Chair Jerome Powell put it as plainly as any central banker is capable of when he said that, on the subject of rate cuts, he didn’t think it was “likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting” to reverse course. He fell short of saying something plain like “Don’t be so stupid!” to traders who have bet on just that thing, but as hints from a Fed Chair go, that one is pretty strong.

The stock market reacted, of course, but the reaction seems somewhat muted given the significance of Powell’s words. If you are a regular reader, you will know that very often the market reaction to significant news interests me more than the news itself. It often suggests a different long-term path for stocks than the logical impact of the news might indicate, and the reaction to Powell’s words yesterday, or rather the lack of one, is a case in point.

Yes, the major indices all lost ground yesterday, but not in a way that one would expect when the rug was pulled from under the assumption that has supposedly driven the market higher. The Nasdaq Composite, generally considered to be the most rate sensitive of the big three indices, lost just over 340 points yesterday, or around 2.2%. That is a pretty hefty one-day move but, for perspective, the index has gained more than 3400 points over the last three months as the idea of a March cut has gained ground. That might suggest that there are further losses to come but this morning, futures are indicating a rebound of around 100 points, or 0.6%, in early trading.

So, what's going on? Are there further losses to come? And why is the stock market basically shrugging its shoulders right now after Powell dashed traders’ hopes of an early shift in policy?

First of all, while Powell did say that a March cut was “unlikely” he also said that it was really about timing, and that a cut at some point this year was on the cards. The stock market is a forward discounting mechanism, but not a time-specific one. It attempts to predict what will happen, but not necessarily at any one given time in the future. The promise of a rate cut to come is therefore more important than the indication that it won’t happen at the next meeting. Delayed gratification is still gratification, after all.

However, one should also consider the possibility that the market’s strong gains over the last three months have been as much about the strength of the U.S. economy even as rates have risen sharply, as much as it has been about the fact that a reversal to rate cuts would be coming. The jobs market has held up, inflation has moderated, house prices haven’t collapsed, consumers are still spending and, most importantly for the stock market, corporations are doing okay. Profits in this earnings season are down on a year-to-year basis, which is never a good thing, but only by around 1.4%. That reinforces the belief that American companies are resourceful and resilient, and can handle a lot of adversity and that they can live with a 5% Fed Funds rate. They have done so in the past and can do so again.

These two factors -- economic strength and the prospect of rate cuts to come -- have underpinned this recent rise. Things are better than expected and will soon get better still. That is what traders believe, making yesterday’s knee-jerk reaction to the “no March rate cut” message a buying opportunity rather than a warning. We could well see some more selling over the next week or two, as long-term investors adjust their assumptions. However, if the belief that there is improvement to come off of a relatively strong base persists, there will be enough short-term money supporting the market to make it a controlled and limited drift lower rather than a major selloff. In that scenario, investors should look to deploy cash by averaging into quality names rather than selling themselves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.