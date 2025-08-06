Why MarketAxess' Strong Q2 Earnings Beat Has Investors on Edge

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $2, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Also, the bottom line increased from $1.72 per share a year ago.

Total revenues increased 11% year over year to $219.5 million. The top line also beat the consensus mark by 0.6%.

The strong second-quarter results benefited from record-high trading volumes due to heightened market volatility, partially offset by an elevated expense level. The spike in volume reflected investor reaction to uncertainty around U.S. trade policy and shifting expectations for the Fed’s interest rate moves.

As a key player in the bond market, MarketAxess provides a unique lens into broader economic sentiment. With volatility on the rise, investors have stepped up bond trading in a bid to protect their portfolios from growing downside risks.

MarketAxess’ Quarterly Operational Update

Commission revenues of $191.8 million increased 12% year over year, which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Information services revenues were $13.1 million, which improved 4% year over year. However, the figure missed the consensus mark by 2%. Post-trade services revenues increased 7% year over year to $11.1 million, while technology services revenues jumped 16% year over year to $3.5 million.

Total expenses increased 10% year over year to $127.6 million due to higher employee compensation and benefits, technology and communication, G&A and clearing expenses. Also, the metric was higher than our estimate of $125.7 million.

MarketAxess’ net income of $71.2 million increased 10% year over year and beat our estimate of $67.2 million. The net income margin deteriorated 50 basis points year over year to 32.4%.

MarketAxess’ Trading Volumes

The high-grade trading volume of MarketAxess was $481.1 billion in the second quarter, which rose 19% year over year and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. The ADV of the same product category increased 21% year over year to $7.8 billion, which is higher than the consensus mark by 3.2%.

High-yield trading volume increased 25% year over year to $104.9 billion, while ADV also rose 27% year over year to $1.7 billion. Other credit trading volume of $40 billion rose 20% year over year, whereas ADV for the same product category grew 22% year over year to $644 million.

Trading volume and ADV of emerging markets rose 18% and 20% on a year-over-year basis to $249.1 billion and $4.1 billion, respectively. The Eurobonds’ trading volume and ADV improved 25% and 27% on a year-over-year basis.

The total credit trading volume of $1.04 trillion grew 20% year over year. Total credit ADV rose 22% to $16.8 billion and beat the consensus mark by 2.7%. Total rates’ trading volume and ADV of this product category soared 55% and 58%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess’ Balance Sheet (As of June 30, 2025)

MarketAxess exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $462.8 million, which decreased from $544.5 million at 2024-end. Total assets of $1.97 billion increased from $1.79 billion at 2024-end.

The company had no outstanding borrowings under its credit facility at the second-quarter end. Total stockholders’ equity of $1.39 billion declined marginally from the Dec. 31, 2024, level.

MarketAxess’ Cash Flows

MarketAxess generated $103.7 million of net cash from operations in the second quarter, which declined from the prior-year figure of $118.8 million. Free cash flow advanced to $113 million from $97.6 million a year ago.

MarketAxess’ Capital Deployment Update

MarketAxess bought back shares worth $36.7 million in the quarter under review, and till July 2025, it bought back a total of shares worth $80 million from year-end. A leftover capacity of $145 million remained under the company’s authorized repurchase program as of July 31, 2025. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share.

Forward View

As MarketAxess moves into the second half of 2025, the company is focused on executing its long-term growth strategy through a combination of product innovation and strategic talent acquisition. Key priorities include expanding its targeted block trading solution within the client-initiated channel, enhancing its portfolio trading capabilities to better serve institutional clients, and launching the new Mid-X solution in the dealer-initiated market. To support these initiatives, MarketAxess has made several strategic hires in recent months, placing experienced leaders in critical roles.

Earlier service revenues, which comprise Information Services, Post-Trade Services and Technology Services, were anticipated to witness mid-single-digit growth. Total expenses were earlier estimated between $505 million and $525 million for 2025. Capital expenditure was earlier projected between $65 million and $70 million, while the adjusted effective tax rate was expected to lie between 26% and 27%.

MarketAxess currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did MKTX’s Peers Perform?

Here are two stocks in the broader Finance space that have already reported earnings for this quarter: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Intercontinental Exchange ICE.

Cboe Global Markets reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6% thanks to growth in market data, access and capacity fees, an increase in options average daily volume, higher net transactions, clearing fees and non-transaction revenues. Also, CBOE’s Global FX net revenues rose 19% year over year to $23.6 million.

Intercontinental Exchange reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%, thanks to strong results in all three segments. The company’s performance reflected the strength of a balanced and diversified business. Also, Intercontinental Exchange’s total operating expenses decreased 0.4% year over year to $1.3 billion.

