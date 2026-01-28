Why the Market Dipped But ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gained Today

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $23.24, moving +2.29% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 8.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 121.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, down 34.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $6.83 billion, signifying shifts of -85.13% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.96% increase. As of now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

