Why the Market Dipped But XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gained Today

In the latest market close, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) reached $8.20, with a +1.86% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.91 per share and a revenue of $6.32 billion, signifying shifts of +45.83% and +47.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.86% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.