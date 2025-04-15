Why the Market Dipped But Wix.com (WIX) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Wix.com (WIX) ending at $160.81, denoting a +1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based web development company had lost 9.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wix.com in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 28.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $472 million, up 12.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.55 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.15% and +12.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wix.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Wix.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wix.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

It is also worth noting that WIX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

