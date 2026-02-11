Why the Market Dipped But Western Midstream (WES) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Western Midstream (WES) closed at $42.45, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 1.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 13.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Western Midstream will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 18, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 7.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 19.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and a revenue of $3.93 billion, representing changes of -14.43% and +8.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Western Midstream. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% lower within the past month. As of now, Western Midstream holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Western Midstream has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.4.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

