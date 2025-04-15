Why the Market Dipped But Western Digital (WDC) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Western Digital (WDC) ending at $35.93, denoting a +0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers had lost 19.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Western Digital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 68.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.85 billion, up 11.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $16.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2830% and +25.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Western Digital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Western Digital presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Western Digital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

